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Are You Born Again? 8/29/18
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5 views • August 29, 2018
Are you born again or did you just say a sinner’s prayer? Is your life holy? What is holiness?
I talked to a guy who got saved, and went to seminary. Some want to rule over others, as pastors, because they’re cowards. If they’re really born again, they’ll lead from the front. They won’t be afraid all the time.
John 3:16 – whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. This is a spiritual transformation.
I talked to a guy who got saved, and went to seminary. Some want to rule over others, as pastors, because they’re cowards. If they’re really born again, they’ll lead from the front. They won’t be afraid all the time.
John 3:16 – whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. This is a spiritual transformation.
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