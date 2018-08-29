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How to replace road textures in GTA:Vice City (Magic.TXD)
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2 views • August 29, 2018
This is a quick demonstration how to replace the textures of roads in Vice City using Magic.TXD.
Wiki: http://www.gtamodding.com/wiki/Magic.TXD
GTAForums: http://gtaforums.com/topic/851436-relopensrc-magictxd/
Music used:
- http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Scott_Holmes/~/Happy_Go_Lucky_5_min_edit
- http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Ketsa/Universal_Law/Where_the_river_run
Wiki: http://www.gtamodding.com/wiki/Magic.TXD
GTAForums: http://gtaforums.com/topic/851436-relopensrc-magictxd/
Music used:
- http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Scott_Holmes/~/Happy_Go_Lucky_5_min_edit
- http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Ketsa/Universal_Law/Where_the_river_run
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