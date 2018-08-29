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How to compress the GTA3 folder (Magic.TXD)
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2 views • August 29, 2018
I show how you can dramatically save space on your HDD by DXT compressing textures inside your GTA3 game folder. All you need is the Magic.TXD editor.
Wiki: http://www.gtamodding.com/wiki/Magic.TXD
GTAForums: http://gtaforums.com/topic/851436-relopensrc-magictxd/
Music used:
- http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Ketsa/Universal_Law/Rain_stops_play_1867
Wiki: http://www.gtamodding.com/wiki/Magic.TXD
GTAForums: http://gtaforums.com/topic/851436-relopensrc-magictxd/
Music used:
- http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Ketsa/Universal_Law/Rain_stops_play_1867
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