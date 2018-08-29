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How to fix dark vehicles in GTA3 (Magic.TXD)
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3 views • August 29, 2018
In this video I show how Magic.TXD can easily fix the dark vehicles bug in the Steam version of GTA3. It requires a quick raster format change to non-alpha based.
Wiki: http://www.gtamodding.com/wiki/Magic.TXD
GTAForums: http://gtaforums.com/topic/851436-relopensrc-magictxd/
Music used:
- http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Simon_Mathewson/Tanga/Yakhchal_1945
Wiki: http://www.gtamodding.com/wiki/Magic.TXD
GTAForums: http://gtaforums.com/topic/851436-relopensrc-magictxd/
Music used:
- http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Simon_Mathewson/Tanga/Yakhchal_1945
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