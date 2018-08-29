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DANGER: Regulating Corporate Censorship Could Have Unintended Consequences
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1001 views • August 29, 2018
White House advisor Larry Kudlow says regulation of “social media” is being looked at as President Trump calls out the corporate censorship of Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter. But the censorship — both shadow banning & overt banning — is being done at the request of both political parties of the DeepState. David Knight looks at how we stop the fascism (merger of corporations with big government) without unintentionally making it worse.
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