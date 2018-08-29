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Full Show— Florida Identity Politics Hides Soros Socialism
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9 views • August 29, 2018
A radical Soros socialist has won the Democrat nomination for FL governor and will be running against a Trump Republican. But will the fight be over ideology or identity politics? Then, Ben Garrison’s joins to talk about his article on McCain’s life & his web site being taken down for a day. Too controversial? And, CNN is called out by the left & legacy media for lying but shamelessly continues as Google gives them cover. Will Trump stop the corruption, collusion and censorship?
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