© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Praying Medic Does his John McCain Summary
Follow
0
Share
Report
233 views • August 29, 2018
prayingmedic
Published on Aug 27, 2018
A Qanon thread on Senator John McCain.
Support my work: https://www.patreon.com/PrayingMedic
Paypal: http://bit.ly/PM_Donation
Crypto: http://bit.ly/PM-Crypto
My website: https://prayingmedic.com/
Twitter thread: http://bit.ly/no__name
This video covers various posts on https://qanon.app/
Published on Aug 27, 2018
A Qanon thread on Senator John McCain.
Support my work: https://www.patreon.com/PrayingMedic
Paypal: http://bit.ly/PM_Donation
Crypto: http://bit.ly/PM-Crypto
My website: https://prayingmedic.com/
Twitter thread: http://bit.ly/no__name
This video covers various posts on https://qanon.app/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.