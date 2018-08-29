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CNN & Google Think They Can Lie To Your Face
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281 views • August 29, 2018
The Lanny Davis lies of CNN are so disgusting that even Never-Trumper media outlets are recoiling in disgust. But CNN doubles down in denial with one of their dullest tools — Chris Cuomo — as Google & CNN cover for each other (e.g., Google News top story is CNN saying Google searches aren’t rigged).
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