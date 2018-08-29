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Grant Stinchfield: "Justice is Dying in America"
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12 views • August 29, 2018
"The outcome of the Kate Steinle trial is not just a miscarriage of justice. It is an abortion of American morality…The tyrants. The media. The liberal politicians are all the reasons why I will no longer rely on our government to keep me and my family safe… No one should be forced to live in a state where illegal alien felons are better protected than American citizens." –Grant Stinchfield
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