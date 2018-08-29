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Stinchfield | Bill Whittle: The View is a Bunch of Cowards - 9/19/17
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124 views • August 29, 2018
“My view on The View is that they’re a bunch of cowards.” Bill Whittle responds to questions about The View’s Jedediah Bila being forced out for asking Hillary Clinton a serious question.
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