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South Africa Will Take Guns, Then Land
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775 views • August 29, 2018
As Theresa May worshipped at Nelson Mandela’s jail cell & supported communist land confiscation (if done “legally” with two wolves & a sheep democratically voting on lunch), the ANC walked the theft back a little. It seems they’ll need to take the guns first.
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