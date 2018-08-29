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Jumping Off "The Prophetic" Band Wagon|Churchianty's False Prophets
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16 views • August 29, 2018
Christianity is FULL of prophets of BAAL, not telling the truth in Christ, but speaking lies of their own carnal minds...and personal demons! "Run Forrest, RUN from these false profits of BAAL!
Instead, run to a real prophet of Jesus here (IF you want the truth!):
https://www.youtube.com/user/youdontw...
and here www.aggressivechristianity.net
Instead, run to a real prophet of Jesus here (IF you want the truth!):
https://www.youtube.com/user/youdontw...
and here www.aggressivechristianity.net
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