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Clinton Strategist Admits Big Tech Is Using Social Media To Steal The 2018 Midterms
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1018 views • August 29, 2018
The MSM is trying to spin the news that Google search results were caught to have a 96% liberal bias about President Trump. Mark Penn describes how this should worry all Americans.
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