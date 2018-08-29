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A History Lesson on South Africa
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44 views • August 29, 2018
The troubles in South Africa originated with the British Empire invasion and their method of dominance, divide and conquer. No easier way to divide than by skin color, the rest is a result of that incursion and is history.
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