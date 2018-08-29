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A Living Christ is Unceremoniously banned from the John Stadtmiller show
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7 views • August 29, 2018
This is what happens when a Living Christ calls in a Radio Talk Show that "Can't handle the Truth." Satanic Mind Controller shows he is in fear of the TRUTH and you SUPPORT HIM. HELL, ISN'T IT?
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