P.C. Language Control and the Rise of the THIRD REICH (Mini Doc)

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Today, the same P.C. language control is being pushed by "fanatical progressives" who demand the same intolerant obedience to their agendas that Hitler demanded for his.
As history has shown, ultimately fanatics have to be stopped with a determined effort to defend freedom, diversity and democracy.