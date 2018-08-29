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DR. JIM FETZER "The Raw Deal" (8-23-18) MONA ALEXIS PRESSLEY - Sandy Hook Memorandum (Audio Only)
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62 views • August 29, 2018
Dr. Jim Fetzer host of "The Raw Deal" and Mona Pressley discuss the Sandy Hook Memoranda to the President. The inconsistencies in the official story, online bully, Lenny Pozner aka Reubin Vabner, censorship, and much more.
You can find more on Sandy Hook, 9/11, Las Vegas by many contributors on jamesfetzer.org and moonrockbooks.com
Permission given by Dr. Fetzer to post his videos.
You can find more on Sandy Hook, 9/11, Las Vegas by many contributors on jamesfetzer.org and moonrockbooks.com
Permission given by Dr. Fetzer to post his videos.
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