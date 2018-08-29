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Wing Chun Heavy Metal Kung Fu Training
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22 views • August 29, 2018
Wing Chun is a traditional Chinese martial art which combines the most important and effective principles and techniques of Shaolin Kung-Fu into a simple but (nearly) complete system of self-defense. To learn much more about it please visit: http://www.BangkokWingChun.com
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