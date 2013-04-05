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Infowars Nightly News Friday April 5 2013 Full Length
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2 views • August 29, 2018
On the April 5,2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, News Covered: Obama: "I Am Constrained by the System Our Founders Put in Place". 1984′s Room 101: 'VIDEO from US prison shows inmate held down, pepper sprayed at close range'. Confirmed: 'Batman' Shooter James Holmes Was On Psychotropic Drugs. The problems with the Sandy Hook Elementary Massacre. The Assault On Gold.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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