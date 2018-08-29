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Bernard Shaw i fabianska wizja eksterminacji "etycznym gazem"
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48 views • August 29, 2018
Jedną z najbardziej wpływowych politycznie organizacji, mimo iż mało kto o niej wie jest Fabiański Socjalizm. Nazwa ta została zaproponowana przez okultystę Franka Podmore członka SPR). W czasach Grupy Milnera osoby funkcjonujące jako liderzy FS działali również w lub z Grupą Milnera. Te dwie organizacje w pełni się przeplatały...
Więcej informacji: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/anglo_amerykaski,p2017784142
Więcej informacji: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/anglo_amerykaski,p2017784142
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