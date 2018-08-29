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Brain regeneration and infrared light
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107 views • August 29, 2018
https://www.functionalwellnessacademy... Dr. Patrick Krupka, DC, CFMP discusses an article Dr. Krupka explains the article from his functional medicine / functional wellness perspective and covers the nutritional and lifestyle implications. Future treatments for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's will likely include functional mitochondrial support like infrared light and infrared saunas. Article can be found here: http://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/brai...
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