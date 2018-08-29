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HIPAA: The Double-Edged Sword
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21 views • August 29, 2018
Here I describe how this federal law (USA) doesn't protect patients. It will protect doctors, pharma companies, medical device companies, and medical institutions. I also bust common assumptions about HIPAA that many people still believe.
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