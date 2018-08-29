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SOPA, PIPA i ACTA, globalnie skoordynowany atak na wolność słowa.
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6 views • August 29, 2018
26 stycznia polski rząd ma podpisać kontrowersyjne porozumienie ACTA. Negocjacje woków całego porozumienia zostały utajnione. ACTA (Anti-counterfeiting trade agreement) to układ między Australią, Kanadą, Japonią, Koreą Południową, Meksykiem, Maroko, Nową Zelandią, Singapurem, Szwajcarią i USA.
Czytaj dalej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/sopa_pipa_i_acta,p514601167
Czytaj dalej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/sopa_pipa_i_acta,p514601167
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