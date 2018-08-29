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Triumwirat rebeliantów Al-Kaidy rządził w Darnie, teraz przejął Trypolis.
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14 views • August 29, 2018
Według London Daily Telegraph z 26 marca Darna (również tłumaczona jako Derna lub Darnah), jest kluczowym miastem libijskich rebeliantów znajdującym się między Benghazi w Tobrukiem. Dowodzone jest przez al-Hasidiego, terrorystę należącego do Al-Kaidy, który ćwiczył z Osamą bin Ladenem w obozie szkoleniowym terrorystów o nazwie Khost w Afganistanie.
Czytaj więcej na : http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/triumwirat_rebeliantow,p1714759108
Czytaj więcej na : http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/triumwirat_rebeliantow,p1714759108
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