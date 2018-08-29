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Alex Jones. Genetyczne ludobójstwo.
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6013 views • August 29, 2018
Przez ostatnie dekady elity próbują odnaleźć tajemnicę wiecznego życia jak i śmierci, poprzez badania nad DNA. Badania te nie mają jedynie wymiaru pozytywnego w postaci leków i nowych produktów ale mają też znacznie bardziej złowrogi wymiar. Obecnie poprzez inżynierię genetyczną ma miejsce nieodwracalne zmienianie genetycznego kodu, organizmów żywych i biosfer na naszej planecie, opracowywane są nowe bronie biologiczne, hoduje się klony, chimery...
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