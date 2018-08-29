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Departament Obrony Narodowej i eliminacja fanatyzmu religijnego przy pomocy wirusów i szczepień.
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1423 views • August 29, 2018
Na zamieszczonym poniżej materiale, który wyciekł z Pentagonu urzędnicy Departamentu Obrony Narodowej (ang. DOD- Departament of National Defence) omawiają plan opracowania i wypuszczenia wirusa zmieniającego strukturę DNA. Wirus może być przenoszony poprzez szczepienia i ma na celu usunięcie tzw genu Boga VMAT2 odpowiedzialnego za przeżywanie doznań religijnych, intensywnych przekonań czy pragnień...
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