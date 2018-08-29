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Morse: "Socialism is a Death Trap"
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4 views • August 29, 2018
"I do not think that the people right now who are supporting any kind of socialism actually know what socialism is... They like socialism because it's a radical idea—it's romanticized in a way that makes it sound like revolution... But really what it is—it's a death trap." —Brandon Morse, RedState
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