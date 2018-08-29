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Gov. Intervention to Stop Social Media Censorship is a Recipe for Disaster
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180 views • August 29, 2018
"There's a way to solve this and a way not to. The way not to solve this is for conservatives and libertarians to jump on the government-intervention bandwagon and look to the government for help. Folks, that is not the answer to this problem. That is a short-term sugar high that will rebound and boomerang in our face badly." —Dan Bongino
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