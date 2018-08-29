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Ecoscience - plan globalnej eksterminacji ujawniony.
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10423 views • August 29, 2018
Wywiad z Dr. Websterem G. Tarpleyem, w którym omawia plan elit eksterminacji 90% ludzkiej populacji, napisany w latach 70-tych przez J.P. Holdrena asystenta prezydenta Obamy ds nauki i technologii i dyrektora biura polityki ds nauki i technologii w Białym Domu. Plan ten został zawarty w książce Holdrena- Ecoscience, która jest przerażającą lekturą opisującą potrzebę depopulacji oraz metody do jej przeprowadzenia.
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