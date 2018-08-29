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Media Obsession Over Omarosa Proves Why No One Trusts Them
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348 views • August 29, 2018
"Look at the feeding frenzy over Omarosa, whose 'explosive' recordings are so clearly smoke and mirrors to anyone with a brain... It's people talking about how there may be a recording. They're not even sure. I feel like Mugatu in Zoolander. Like am I on crazy pills? What's happening here?" —Dana Loesch
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