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Ocasio-Cortez Bars Media from Town Hall to Cover Up Her Ignorance
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3 views • August 29, 2018
"I call Democrat and Republican politicians out far too often for sometimes barring press and sometimes not even holding town halls at all. You know what the secrecy stems from? Fear—fear of being exposed. In Ocasio-Cortez's case, it's fear of being exposed as an uninformed fraud." —Grant Stinchfield
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