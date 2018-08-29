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Satanic US GOVERNMENT and CORPORATE Attacks Upon this Living Christ IN THE LAST 23 YEARS.
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15 views • August 29, 2018
What this Living Christ has done through personal experiences with the Satanic Government, SO CAN YOU! It is time to use the safe and bloodless power of BOYCOTT to end the tyranny of Government and Imprison those who have tyrannized you under the mask of authority.
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