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Bill Clinton InfoWars #MeToo Protest
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22 views • August 29, 2018
On June 11th, Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer held a #MeToo protest against former President Bill Clinton. About 50 people showed up, and all of them had interesting things to say about the controversial figure.
How much longer can immoral tyrants like Bill get away with their actions? Forever, if we don't keep their feet to the fire!
Follow Bermansplaining -
Online: www.bermansplaining.com
How much longer can immoral tyrants like Bill get away with their actions? Forever, if we don't keep their feet to the fire!
Follow Bermansplaining -
Online: www.bermansplaining.com
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