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SB1 Facts Toll Lanes are the only thing going to be created.
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7 views • August 29, 2018
Sacramental under SB1 will only create toll lanes with the money from the Car tax. Zero general purpose lanes so if you don't have the money to pay the tolls you get to sit in traffic! Is THAT SPECIAL OF THE DEMOCRATS! Thank them by vetoing YES on Prop 6. https://gastaxrepeal.org
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