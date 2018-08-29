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Exposing Pope Francis and the Roman Catholic Church
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583 views • August 29, 2018
Watch as Richard Bennett presents this continued expose of the new pope, Francis, from his own statements, videos, writings, and encyclicals. Who is Pope Francis? Let us look to him to tell us.
Please, visit www.bereanbeacon.org for more information and to support his ministry and its production of these educational videos reaching out to Catholics in love.
Please, visit www.bereanbeacon.org for more information and to support his ministry and its production of these educational videos reaching out to Catholics in love.
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