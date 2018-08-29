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China Hacked Hillary's Email Server, and No One's Surprised
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392 views • August 29, 2018
"Two whistleblowers came out and said that during the 2015-2016 term that Hillary Clinton's emails and her server may have been hacked into by the Chinese—not exactly our friends on the international stage, ladies and gentlemen—and that the company may have been a Virginia-based firm that had connections to the Chinese intelligence community." —Dan Bongino
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