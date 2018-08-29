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Criminal Scum on YouTube! Many reports of abuse sent but NO actions taken by YouTube?
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15 views • August 29, 2018
How many times must a troll or Cyber creep be reported with proof before that the stalker's account is deleted & terminated at Google or You Tube?
What use is reporting hate speech, insults & abusive behavior if no real penalties are implemented afterwards against those who defame, accuse & insult to their dark hearts content on the message boards.
The content creators give effort to make videos & product, while the anonymous, Cyber stalkers are able to defame without consequences.
What use is reporting hate speech, insults & abusive behavior if no real penalties are implemented afterwards against those who defame, accuse & insult to their dark hearts content on the message boards.
The content creators give effort to make videos & product, while the anonymous, Cyber stalkers are able to defame without consequences.
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