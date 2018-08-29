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Dana Loesch Educates MSNBC's Ali Velshi on Gun Laws
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13 views • August 29, 2018
"Ali Velshi who despite knowing that the killer purchased his firearm in Maryland, he decided actually to go into depth with Florida to make the case that it's too easy to get a legally purchased firearm in Florida, the place where the killer did not get the gun." —Dana Loesch
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