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Shocker: Hillary Clinton's Email Server Hacked by Chinese
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42 views • August 29, 2018
"It's the scandal that plenty of people in a position to investigate they chose instead to brush it aside or barely look at the evidence... it's now come out that a Chinese owned company was able to hack into the private email server that Hillary Clinton innocently had on her own property." —Dana Loesch
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