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Morris Berman: Reflections on the Decline of American Empire
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19 views • August 29, 2018
*Original Air Date: July 31, 2015
From time to time I have the opportunity to meet with great minds in person. That happened to be the case recently in the historic Mexican city of Guanajuato where I joined American cultural historian, social critic and academic Morris Berman for breakfast to discuss his work related to the decline of America.
From time to time I have the opportunity to meet with great minds in person. That happened to be the case recently in the historic Mexican city of Guanajuato where I joined American cultural historian, social critic and academic Morris Berman for breakfast to discuss his work related to the decline of America.
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