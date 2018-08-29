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Criminal Scum on YouTube But YouTube did nothing after numerous reports
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26 views • August 29, 2018
You can report any time you like & till you go blue in the face on YouTube but the creeps, crooks & criminals keep their accounts & normal folks get community strikes.
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