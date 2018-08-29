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Introduction, Juliemadblogger: Writer, Blogger, Activist, Psychiatric Survivor
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12 views • August 29, 2018
This is my introductory video. Here I explain what a psych survivor is and about the kind of activism I am involved in. Please feel free to visit my blog at http://juliemadblogger.com, which will go live again in about a week (currently hidden though!). You can also visit my new site at
http://forcedpsychiatry.com, or email me at [email protected].
I am thrilled to join this community. Thanks for inviting me.
http://forcedpsychiatry.com, or email me at [email protected].
I am thrilled to join this community. Thanks for inviting me.
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