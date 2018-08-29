© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Agenda21 ... 2013 ... FOR TARGETED INDIVIDUALS, A Guide for Survival
Follow
0
Share
Report
73 views • August 29, 2018
A lot of people don't like Doreen and I really don't care, I think she's a brilliant soul, despite whatever flaws. Her talk on this is important and well stated, and should be on youtube. Her take on being a TI is far less stuck than most, and her advice IMO is pretty right on.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.