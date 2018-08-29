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FILM 24—Light Codes & Massive Energy Flows Mark The June Solstice
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10 views • August 29, 2018
June 2018
This closes my first annual cycle of films that document what happens in our skies during the great cosmic gateways of Equinox and Solstice, and Lunar and Solar Eclipses. I found that while there was some overlap among them in terms of what they presented in our skies, each one also had its own unique characteristics. And what my camera was able to film during these historic events was nothing short of astonishing! What this Summer Solstice Portal brought in was no exception.
This closes my first annual cycle of films that document what happens in our skies during the great cosmic gateways of Equinox and Solstice, and Lunar and Solar Eclipses. I found that while there was some overlap among them in terms of what they presented in our skies, each one also had its own unique characteristics. And what my camera was able to film during these historic events was nothing short of astonishing! What this Summer Solstice Portal brought in was no exception.
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