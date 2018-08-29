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The Power of Christ's Truth on a Satanic Intellect
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26 views • August 29, 2018
The Power of a Living Christ, explodes The Satanic Conscience ruled Intellect of Patriot talk show host Live on radio. This is the reason Alex Jones and John Stadtmiller banned this Christ from calling their shows and network. STADTMILLER even followed up with a "CEASE AND DESIST" NOTICE from ever calling his show again. You, the public, are being mind controlled. Why? Because "YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH?'
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