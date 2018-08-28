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3D-Printed Gun Maker Sells Blueprints Legally in Accordance with Court Order
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32 views • August 28, 2018
Alex Jones Interviews, 3D Gun Blueprint creator, Cody Wilson, proving that the Daily Beast headline, '3D-Printed Gun Maker Sells Blueprints in Defiance of Court Order' is fake news.
Daily Beast Link:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/3d-printed-gun-maker-sells-blueprints-in-defiance-of-court-order
Long live the Republic! God bless my fellow patriots. Thanks for preserving our 1st Amendment Mike Adams and go Alex Jones!
Daily Beast Link:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/3d-printed-gun-maker-sells-blueprints-in-defiance-of-court-order
Long live the Republic! God bless my fellow patriots. Thanks for preserving our 1st Amendment Mike Adams and go Alex Jones!
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