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Roger Stone: Mueller Is Planning To Indict Me Next, Trump Has 69 Days To Take Action
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1330 views • August 28, 2018
Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give the exclusive scoop on Robert Muller's witch hunt investigation as he prepares to indict Infowars' very own, Roger Stone.
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