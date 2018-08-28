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Countdown Continues Toward The Midterm Elections & The Imminent False Flag Attack By The Left
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1671 views • August 28, 2018
Alex Jones and a Canadian caller discuss the need to keep count on the days leading up to the midterm elections so that patriots are prepared to identify a false flag perpetrated by the political left.
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