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Live Monday: The Fandi Master's Review of LAND OF THE LOST: "Hurricane" & "Circle" (S01E16 & S01E17)
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9 views • August 28, 2018
Tonight includes a response to the Fandi Master's Review of Alongside Night -- from the filmmaker, J. Neil Schulman!
Most reviewers do "snap reviews," made at the end of the episode. The Fandi Master goes deeper, using his theatrical background to "peel back the curtain."
He gives thoughtful reviews that delve into direction, lighting, cinematography, acting ... everything that went into making you feel the way you did.
Not just HOW you felt, but WHY.
Most reviewers do "snap reviews," made at the end of the episode. The Fandi Master goes deeper, using his theatrical background to "peel back the curtain."
He gives thoughtful reviews that delve into direction, lighting, cinematography, acting ... everything that went into making you feel the way you did.
Not just HOW you felt, but WHY.
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