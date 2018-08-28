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Ann Barnhardt - Islamic sexuality, A survey of Evil
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66 views • August 28, 2018
Ann Barnhardt - Islamic Sexuality: A survey of evil
Published by Kafirs With Harbitude on Nov 2011
The section of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Islamic culture (WARNING GRAPHIC NSFW).
The playlist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xh63XVaT_u8&list=PLF15DA1A387C83A11
Published by Kafirs With Harbitude on Nov 2011
The section of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Islamic culture (WARNING GRAPHIC NSFW).
The playlist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xh63XVaT_u8&list=PLF15DA1A387C83A11
Keywords
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